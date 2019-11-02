Loading articles...

Opponents call for Bolivia leader to quit in election spat

Anti-government protesters sing during a demonstration against the reelection of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Morales obtained just enough support - according to official results - to secure victory in the first round of the Oct. 20 presidential election. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales are calling or him to resign even as an international team of experts is auditing the election results that showed him winning a new term.

Tens of thousands of Bolivians held a boisterous rally Saturday night in the eastern city of Santa Cruz, where protest leader Luis Fernando Camacho demanded Morales resign by Monday.

Opposition leaders say they distrust the audit being carried out by the Organization of American States into the Oct. 20 vote and they want a new election.

Electoral authorities say Morales topped rival Carlos Mesa by just over 10 percentage points — the margin needed to avoid a runoff.

Morales already has held the presidency for 14 years and critics say his reelection run violated constitutional term limits.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
EB 401 collectors east of Warden. 2 right lanes blocked for a police investigation. Minor delays. Express moving we…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more