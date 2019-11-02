Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Norway arrests US far-right activist, seeks deportation
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 12:09 pm EDT
HELSINKI — Norwegian authorities have arrested a high-profile U.S. white supremacist scheduled to speak at an international far-right conference in Oslo and say they will seek his deportation.
Spokesman Martin Bernsen from Norway’s domestic security agency PST told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that a U.S. citizen was arrested Saturday “on the basis of the Immigration Act section 106” including a suspicion that “he may play an obvious role in radicalization.”
PST didn’t give the person’s name, but he was identified by Norwegian media as Greg Johnson who was a scheduled speaker in the conference by the Scandza Forum, a far-right network known for its anti-Semitic and racist views.
Based in Seattle, Washington, Johnson is a writer and editor-in-chief of the white nationalist Counter-Currents Publishing and a contributor to several publications.