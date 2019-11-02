Loading articles...

'Mockingbird' courthouse gets preservation grant

MONROEVILLE, Ala. — The south Alabama courthouse linked to Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is receiving a preservation grant.

The program Partners in Preservation says the old Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville is receiving $125,000 to repair serious structural problems in a wall.

Recipients were announced following an online vote.

The 115-year-old old courthouse is now a museum that tells the story of Lee and fellow writer Truman Capote, who were both from Monroeville.

Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book used the red-brick courthouse as the model for a pivotal trial scene in her story of racial injustice. The two-story courtroom was then recreated as a Hollywood set for the 1962 movie based on Lee’s novel.

Partners in Preservation is a project of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision CLEARED from EB 403 east of Hurontario - jammed from Mavis.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more