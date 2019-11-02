Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man gets home detention in case where 2 judges were shot
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 4:17 pm EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who pleaded guilty in a May fight during which two judges were shot in downtown Indianapolis has been sentenced to home detention.
Alfredo Vazquez pleaded guilty Friday to one misdemeanour battery count.
A Marion County judge then sentenced the 24-year-old to 180 days of home detention and a year of probation for violating probation on a previous drunken driving conviction.
He was charged for his role in a May 1 fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs were shot and wounded.
The Indianapolis Star reports Vazquez told the court Friday that he regrets what happened that night.
Vazquez’s uncle, 41-year-old Brandon Kaiser, is accused of shooting the judges. His trial on 14 charges is scheduled to start Nov. 18.
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com
The Associated Press
