Man, 18, identified as victim in Brampton fatal shooting

Peel police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Brampton on Friday

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Ridgeview Public School, in the Kingview Boulevard and Brenda Avenue area, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Peel police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Lorenzo Wright, 18, of Brampton.

There has been no word on a suspect or suspects.

Ridgeview Public School was closed on Friday for the investigation.

This is the 23rd homicide in Peel Region in 2019.

