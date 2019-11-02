Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
IS says militants from Egypt, Bangladesh support new leader
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 1:21 pm EDT
This image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, and displayed at a Pentagon briefing, shows an image of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Department of Defense via AP)
BEIRUT — A media arm of the Islamic State group is reporting that militants from Egypt’s Sinai and Bangladesh have pledged allegiance to the new leader, who succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the first sign of support from the organization’s global affiliates.
Nasher news, which carries the group’s news releases, posted pictures Saturday of a handful of militants purportedly from Bangladesh with their faces covered standing under the group’s black flag. Their index fingers were raised to pledge allegiance to new leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi Al-Qurayshi. Other pictures showed militants purportedly from Egypt’s Sinai with their rifles and index fingers raised. The agency reports they too were pledging allegiance to the new leader.
Al-Baghdadi was killed last week in a U.S. raid in Syria. Al-Qurayshi was named his successor Thursday.