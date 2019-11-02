Loading articles...

Iraqi commission says 120 protesters injured near vital port

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s semi-official human rights commission says clashes between security forces and protesters in a southern port town have injured 120 people.

The Iraqi High Commission For Human Rights said security forces fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse hundreds of protesters near the vital Umm Qasr port on the Persian Gulf on Saturday.

The commission said many of the wounded are being treated in a hospital in the town.

Tens of thousands of Iraqis have been protesting, mostly in the capital Baghdad and southern regions, since last month demanding sweeping change to the political system established after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, which they blame for widespread corruption, high unemployment and poor public services.

Security forces have killed dozens of protesters in the crackdown.

The Associated Press

