Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Illinois marijuana law aims to undo harm of war on the drug
by John O'Connor, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 9:06 am EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Like in other states before it, advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana use in Illinois want the law to look backward as well as forward. It conscientiously attempts to ensure that those who profit from growing and selling the weed have substantial representation from the mostly impoverished neighborhoods nailed the hardest by decades of drug crackdowns. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — When lawmakers crafted the law legalizing marijuana in Illinois, they tried to make sure it would right what many see as past wrongs linked to the drug.
In addition to expunging hundreds of thousands of criminal records for marijuana arrests and convictions, the law’s architects added provisions meant to benefit communities that have been the most adversely affected by law enforcement’s efforts to combat the drug.
The so-called social equity provisions are expected to help black applicants, in particular, as blacks are nearly four times as likely as whites to be arrested for marijuana, the American Civil Liberties Union found.
The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, also established ways for qualified applicants to pay lower licensing fees and get business loans and technical assistance. And it earmarked part of marijuana sales revenue for neighbourhood development grants.