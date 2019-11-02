Loading articles...

Illinois marijuana law aims to undo harm of war on the drug

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Like in other states before it, advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana use in Illinois want the law to look backward as well as forward. It conscientiously attempts to ensure that those who profit from growing and selling the weed have substantial representation from the mostly impoverished neighborhoods nailed the hardest by decades of drug crackdowns. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — When lawmakers crafted the law legalizing marijuana in Illinois, they tried to make sure it would right what many see as past wrongs linked to the drug.

In addition to expunging hundreds of thousands of criminal records for marijuana arrests and convictions, the law’s architects added provisions meant to benefit communities that have been the most adversely affected by law enforcement’s efforts to combat the drug.

The so-called social equity provisions are expected to help black applicants, in particular, as blacks are nearly four times as likely as whites to be arrested for marijuana, the American Civil Liberties Union found.

The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, also established ways for qualified applicants to pay lower licensing fees and get business loans and technical assistance. And it earmarked part of marijuana sales revenue for neighbourhood development grants.

John O’Connor, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
EB lanes have reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more