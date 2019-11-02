Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Heavy winds batter England; some ferries to France suspended
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 12:14 pm EDT
LONDON — Heavy winds are battering parts of England and the stormy weather has forced the suspension of ferry service between the major ports of Dover and Calais, France.
Britain’s Met Office forecasting service Saturday issued a number of rain and wind warnings across the south of England and Wales and warned of heavy rain in northern Scotland.
Officials say gusts of more than 80 miles per hour were measured Saturday and that numerous trees had been blown down, blocking some train lines.
Ferry operators say heavy winds are preventing ships from entering or leaving the harbour in Dover, Britain’s main passenger link to continental Europe.
South Western Railways says some of its services could be delayed or cancelled because of the heavy winds.
The Associated Press
