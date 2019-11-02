Greece shifts migrants from overcrowded islands to mainland

ATHENS, Greece — The transfer of migrants from overcrowded camps on the islands to the Greek mainland is continuing this weekend, with authorities saying 415 have arrived at the port of Eleusis west of Athens and another 380 expected around noon Sunday.

The migrants had been living on the island of Lesbos, at the Moria camp where more than 10,000 migrants still live in a space designed for 3,000. They are being transported by Greek Navy ships usually used to transport tanks.

A senior government official speaking on condition of anonymity tells the Associated Press that the government plans to move 5,000 migrants to the mainland over the next 15 days.

The official says the migrants will be housed in hotels, as the peak tourist season is over.

Costas Kantouris And Demetris Nellas, The Associated Press