Loading articles...

2 teens arrested after string of alleged robberies on Finch Avenue TTC route

Last Updated Nov 2, 2019 at 3:14 pm EDT

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police have charged two 16-year-old boys in connection to a string of alleged robberies on the Finch Avenue TTC bus route.

Police allege two males would follow their victims after getting off the bus, then attack and rob them.

Many of the victims were often assaulted, and in one case, a person was stabbed, police said.

On Friday, police said a vehicle was stopped they believed to be connected to the case.

“One of the suspects fled on foot with officers in pursuit,” police said. “The suspect discarded a loaded semi-automatic Colt pistol.”

When police searched the car, they found an 11-inch serrated machete.

The first suspect has been charged with various offences including weapons, robbery, assault and drug charges.

The second suspect has been charged with various robbery, weapons and fail to comply with recognizance offences.

 

 

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Problems CLEARED from SB DVP south of Lawrence.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more