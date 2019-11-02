2 teens arrested after string of alleged robberies on Finch Avenue TTC route

Toronto police have charged two 16-year-old boys in connection to a string of alleged robberies on the Finch Avenue TTC bus route.

Police allege two males would follow their victims after getting off the bus, then attack and rob them.

Many of the victims were often assaulted, and in one case, a person was stabbed, police said.

On Friday, police said a vehicle was stopped they believed to be connected to the case.

“One of the suspects fled on foot with officers in pursuit,” police said. “The suspect discarded a loaded semi-automatic Colt pistol.”

When police searched the car, they found an 11-inch serrated machete.

The first suspect has been charged with various offences including weapons, robbery, assault and drug charges.

The second suspect has been charged with various robbery, weapons and fail to comply with recognizance offences.