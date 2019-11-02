Loading articles...

Winnipeg boy, 3, stabbed multiple times has died

Last Updated Nov 2, 2019 at 6:28 pm EDT

Bianca Smith, aunt of Hunter Straight-Smith, holds a photo of the three-year-old who was allegedly stabbed by his mother's ex-boyfriend on the weekend in Winnipeg as she sits outside the hospital in-between visits to the little boy who remains in a critical condition Thursday, October 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A friend of the family of a three-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times while he slept confirms the child has died.

Darryl Marvin Contois says Hunter Haze Straight-Smith was removed from the machines keeping him alive at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre and died on Saturday afternoon.

A 33-year-old man who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Hunter’s mother has been charged with attempted murder as well as assault in an earlier alleged altercation involving the woman.

Relatives had said the boy suffered severe brain damage in the attack on Wednesday.

Police believe there was an argument between Hunter’s mother and the man somewhere on Winnipeg’s Main Street.

Investigators say that after that, he walked to the home where Hunter was asleep and allegedly stabbed the child several times.

Police have said that, generally, a charge may be upgraded when a victim of a crime dies.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
@DemicheleMatt Yep. Crashes all over this area tonight.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more