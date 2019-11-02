Winnipeg boy, 3, stabbed multiple times has died

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bianca Smith, aunt of Hunter Straight-Smith, holds a photo of the three-year-old who was allegedly stabbed by his mother's ex-boyfriend on the weekend in Winnipeg as she sits outside the hospital in-between visits to the little boy who remains in a critical condition Thursday, October 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A friend of the family of a three-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times while he slept confirms the child has died.
Darryl Marvin Contois says Hunter Haze Straight-Smith was removed from the machines keeping him alive at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre and died on Saturday afternoon.
A 33-year-old man who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Hunter’s mother has been charged with attempted murder as well as assault in an earlier alleged altercation involving the woman.
Relatives had said the boy suffered severe brain damage in the attack on Wednesday.
Police believe there was an argument between Hunter’s mother and the man somewhere on Winnipeg’s Main Street.
Investigators say that after that, he walked to the home where Hunter was asleep and allegedly stabbed the child several times.
Police have said that, generally, a charge may be upgraded when a victim of a crime dies.