Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude shakes Bosnia
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 12:29 pm EDT
SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnian seismologists say a 4.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken the Balkan country, damaging some buildings and rattling residents.
The earthquake’s epicenter on Saturday afternoon was near the central Bosnian village of Turbe, but was felt throughout the country.
Bosnian media say citizens have reported damaged roofs, cracked walls and things falling off shelves. The Klix news portal says residents of Turbe rushed out of their homes in fear.
Emergency official Fahrudin Solak says “the citizens were quite scared as it was a strong earthquake that lasted for several seconds.” He adds emergency services are still gathering information about the damage.
Local N1 TV says the earthquake was the strongest experienced in the past several years.
The Associated Press
