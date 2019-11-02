Loading articles...

Daylight time ends Sunday morning when clocks roll back an hour

Most Canadians will be turning their clocks back by an hour this weekend as the country moves off daylight time.

But there’s a growing push to abandon seasonal time changes and stick to one time zone year-round.

This week British Columbia tabled legislation that would allow the province to move permanently to daylight time.

It’s unlikely to happen, though, unless U.S. states like Oregon, Washington and California follow through on their own efforts to scrap the semi-annual time change.

Similar bills have been tabled in Ontario and Alberta in recent years, but neither one passed.

Clocks officially fall back at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

