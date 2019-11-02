Loading articles...

Coroner: Skeletal remains may be man missing for decade

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. — A coroner says remains found in Mississippi are likely those of a man who disappeared more than a decade ago.

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk tells WLOX that Ward Buel’s family members have been notified of the discovery.

A property owner on Oct. 25 found skeletal remains and a wallet with two pieces of identification in Diamondhead. One of the IDs had a photo of Buel on it.

The 86-year-old Buel was suffering from dementia when he disappeared in 2008.

Faulk told the television station that he’s sent the remains to a forensic anthropologist in Jackson for identification.

Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com

The Associated Press

