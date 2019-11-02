Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 4:51 am EDT
OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination.
The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend, Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 32, 2019.
They were sold across Canada, and anyone who has them should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.
There have been no reports of illness linked to the products, however, Listeria poisoning symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 2, 2019.
The Canadian Press
