Loading articles...

Biden defends his 'vision' against Warren's indirect attacks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden says his vision for the country is bolder than what progressive Democrats give him credit for in the 2020 presidential race.

The former vice-president says there’s “nothing moderate” and “nothing small” about his ideas on health care, education and the climate crisis. He compared his policy agenda to “going to the moon.”

Biden didn’t mention Elizabeth Warren during his remarks to supporters at one of his campaign offices in Des Moines, Iowa.

But his pushback came the day after the Massachusetts senator warned Iowa Democrats to avoid any presidential candidate asking voters to “dream small” as she touted plans like her single-payer “Medicare-for-all” plan.

The increasingly tense back-and-forth between Biden and Warren comes three months ahead of the Iowa caucuses that begin Democrats’ nominating process.

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
@DemicheleMatt Yep. Crashes all over this area tonight.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more