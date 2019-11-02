Loading articles...

Berkshire Hathaway's third-quarter profits decline 11%

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports earnings on Saturday, Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett’s company reported an 11% decline in third-quarter profits because of a smaller increase in the paper value of its investments.

Berkshire Hathaway said Saturday it made $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share, in the quarter. That’s down from $18.54 billion, or $11,280 per Class A share, a year ago.

Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings improved to $7.86 billion, or $4,812 per Class A share, from $6.88 billion, or $4,186.05 per Class A share.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected operating earnings per share of $4,299.20 on average.

Berkshire’s revenue improved 2% to $64.97 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

