Baghdad building now a landmark in anti-government protests

In this Oct. 31, 2019, photo, Iraqi anti-government protesters climb a building near Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq. An abandoned building in central Baghdad has emerged as the epicenter of anti-government protests in Iraq, with hundreds holed up inside. The Saddam Hussein-era building known as the “Turkish Restaurant” overlooks Tahrir Square, the Tigris River and the Green Zone, and protesters who took it over on Oct. 25 have sworn not to leave it. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

BAGHDAD — A 14-story building in central Baghdad has emerged as a landmark in the anti-government protests gripping Iraq.

The abandoned building has been occupied by demonstrators since Oct. 25, and they have vowed not to leave it.

It is packed with young men and women, who display Iraqi flags and posters of protesters slain by security forces since the rallies began on Oct. 1.

The strategically located building has become the embodiment of the free spirit unleashed in the unprecedented rallies that have erupted in the Iraqi capital and cities across the south.

Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press






