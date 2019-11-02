Loading articles...

B.C. ticket claims Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A single ticket sold in British Columbia claimed the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 5 will again be approximately $10 million.

The Canadian Press

