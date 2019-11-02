Loading articles...

Assistant scoutmaster charged with sexually abusing boy, 12

NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. — Police on Long Island say an assistant scoutmaster has been arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy at several Boy Scouts of America retreats and meetings.

Nassau County police say 26-year-old Jonathan Spohrer was arrested Thursday at his home in North Bellmore after an extensive investigation.

Spohrer is charged with abusing the boy during Boy Scouts retreats at several locations in New York state from January through November of 2018.

Spohrer was arraigned Friday on a charge of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

Spohrer’s attorney, Joseph Carbone Jr., said Saturday that he looks forward to “vigorously defending” the allegations in court.

Boy Scouts executive Chris Coscia said in a statement Spohrer has been banned from the organization’s programs.

The Associated Press

