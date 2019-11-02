Loading articles...

87-year-old man is 26th cyclist killed on NYC streets in '19

NEW YORK — An 87-year-old cyclist struck by a minivan in Brooklyn was the 26th bicycle rider to be killed on New York City streets this year.

Police say a minivan hit Yevgeny Meskin as he was crossing Ocean Parkway on a bicycle Wednesday. Meskin was pronounced dead at Maimonides Hospital.

Investigators say Meskin was crossing against the traffic light when he was hit. The minivan’s driver has not been charged.

City officials say the death brings the number of cyclists killed by motor vehicles in 2019 up to 26. Police say just 10 city cyclists were killed by vehicles in 2018.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council agreed this past week on a $1.7 billion plan to build more protected bike lanes to make the city safer for cyclists.

The Associated Press

