5 candidates for Algeria's contested presidential vote

ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria’s electoral body has announced five candidates for the Dec. 12 presidential election, including two former prime ministers and all products of the system rejected by months of pro-democracy protests.

The electoral authority on Saturday validated the candidacies of former prime ministers Ali Benflis and Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and two former ministers, one of them a moderate Islamist, plus the head of a small party.

The elections are to replace former longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, forced to resign in April after protests and a warning from army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah.

The announcement came a day after tens of thousands of Algerians marched for a 37th consecutive week to demand an end to Algeria’s post-colonial political system. Protesters don’t trust those currently in power to ensure democratic elections.

