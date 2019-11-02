Loading articles...

2 firefighters injured battling 3-alarm blaze at Shuter and Jarvis

Last Updated Nov 2, 2019 at 8:21 am EDT

Toronto Fire crews battle a three-alarm blaze at Shuter and Jarvis Streets. TWITTER/Toronto_Fire

Two firefighters have been injured while battling a three-alarm blaze downtown early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called when flames broke out at a three-storey building at Shuter and Jarvis Streets around 2 a.m. It had escalated to a third alarm by the time fire crews arrived.

The fire happened at a vacant, abandoned building and the cause is still unknown. The blaze has since been knocked down.

District Fire Chief Stephen Powell tells 680 NEWS the firefighters were injured after falling from the top of the building. They were stabilized on scene by paramedics and taken to St. Michael’s Hospital down the street.

One suffered serious injuries and is currently in intensive care while the other firefighter suffered a broken leg.

Powell adds a demolition permit had reportedly been issued for that building and a building inspector is on the scene assessing what parts are safe to re-enter.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is on the scene along with Toronto Fire investigators.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg released a statement on Twitter saying his thoughts and prayers are with those injured in the line of duty.

Shuter is closed between Jarvis and Mutual Streets.

IfYouSaySo

I hope the Injured Fire Fighters will recover Quickly.

November 02, 2019 at 8:12 am
