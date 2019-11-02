1 of 3 people stabbed at Halloween frat party has died

One of three people stabbed at a Halloween night frat party has died.

Toronto police say the man who showed up to hospital on his own succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

The homicide squad has now taken over the investigation

Police were called to the fraternity house on Madison Avenue near Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue just after midnight on Friday.

Police say a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were denied entry to the home where the party was being held. It’s alleged they forced their way in, slashing and stabbing people inside and continued outside as they were leaving.

A total of five people were injured, including three stab victims.

Both suspects, Jacob Alves of no fixed address and the girl from Richmond Hill who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were arrested in the area and have been jointly charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of attempted murder and weapons dangerous.

Those charges are likely to be upgraded.