1 injured in shooting near Flemingdon Park

One person has suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting in an underground parking lot near Flemingdon Park.

Police say they were called to the underground lot of a commercial store at Don Mills Road and Wynford Drive just before midnight Friday.

A man was reportedly shooting at another person and police found one victim on the scene. They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several tow trucks were seen fleeing the scene, but there’s no word on any suspect information.