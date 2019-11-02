Loading articles...

1 injured in shooting near Flemingdon Park

Last Updated Nov 2, 2019 at 8:12 am EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One person has suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting in an underground parking lot near Flemingdon Park.

Police say they were called to the underground lot of a commercial store at Don Mills Road and Wynford Drive just before midnight Friday.

A man was reportedly shooting at another person and police found one victim on the scene. They were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several tow trucks were seen fleeing the scene, but there’s no word on any suspect information.

 

