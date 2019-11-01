Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman accused of killing young daughter appears in court
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 7:18 pm EDT
In this image made from April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant, who was 6 years old at the time, rides with Cpt. Tim Scudder on a call in Denver. On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, a Douglas County, Colo., grand jury indicted the mother of Olivia Gant in connection with the little girl's 2017 death. Olivia's mother, Kelly Renee Turner, faces 13 charges, including first-degree murder. Olivia Gant was riding in the police car after Denver police made her an officer for a day. (Denver Police Department/The Denver Post via AP)
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A woman accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter previously believed to be seriously ill appeared before a Colorado judge with the woman’s former friend watching.
Ruby King says she travelled from Texas to see Kelly Turner in court on Friday for a procedural hearing.
It was Turner’s first appearance since it was revealed that she had been charged with murder in the 2017 death of her daughter Olivia Gant.
Turner has not entered a plea, and her attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.
King told reporters it didn’t make sense for Turner and the sick girl to move to Colorado around 2013 from Crosby, Texas, and the well-regarded children’s hospital in nearby Houston.
She says she is angry with Turner but prays for the woman who used to sit beside her in church.