Wisconsin woman convicted in stabbing death of ex-boyfriend

MENOMONIE, Wis. — A Wisconsin woman who stabbed her ex-boyfriend 16 times has been found guilty of murder.

Twenty-two-year-old Ezra McCandless of Stanley was convicted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide, with use of a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say McCandless killed 24-year-old Alex Woodworth in March 2018 in what was a “twisted form of love” and an attempt to rekindle a relationship with another man. McCandless testified that she feared Woodworth was going to rape her and kill her and she got a knife away from him and stabbed him in self-defence.

When McCandless went to get help, the word “boy” was carved into her arm. She initially claimed Woodworth did it because she used to identify as male. But she later admitted she did it herself.

She faces life in prison when sentenced.

The Associated Press

