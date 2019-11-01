Loading articles...

Whale protectors score second win of week in federal court

A federal judge has ruled that a group of environmental organizations can continue its lawsuit against the U.S. government about the protection of endangered whales.

The Center for Biological Diversity and other groups are suing the federal government for failing to adequately protect North Atlantic right whales, which number about 400. The government moved to stay the lawsuit, but Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied the request Thursday.

Boasberg wrote the whales have been “suffering unprecedented fatalities in the last three years” and delaying the lawsuit could jeopardize them.

The ruling was Boasberg’s second of the week involving right whales. He ruled Monday that two fishing areas off New England must remain closed to certain kinds of gear to protect the whales.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching York Mills, right lane and right shoulder blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:36 AM
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back this weekend. I don’t let the time change bother me! At least I always tell m…
Latest Weather
Read more