Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US judge not blocking multistep Mississippi election system
by Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 10:43 am EDT
JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge has ruled that he will not immediately block Mississippi’s unique, multistep process for electing a governor and other statewide officials.
In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III said he would not issue a preliminary injunction to prevent the system from being used in Tuesday’s elections.
Mississippi’s 1890 constitution requires a statewide candidate to win a majority of the popular vote and a majority of the 122 state House districts. If nobody wins both, the election is decided by the House, now controlled by Republicans.
African American plaintiffs who sued the state argued that the system unconstitutionally violates the principle of one person, one vote.
Jordan wrote that he would issue a separate order on state officials’ request that he dismiss the lawsuit.