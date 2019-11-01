Loading articles...

US extends protection for 6 nations' migrants for a year

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it’s extending temporary protected status coverage for migrants from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan through Jan. 4, 2021.

The Trump administration has been trying to end TPS for those countries since 2018, but that move has been tied up in court appeals.

The department said Friday the extension was enacted to comply with court injunctions against the move, which it said it’s appealing.

Honduras’ president says TPS status has allowed over 40,000 Hondurans to live and work in the United States since Hurricane Mitch caused widespread damage in Honduras in 1999.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez wrote in his Twitter account that, “We will continue working to find a permanent and humane solution for out Honduran brothers.”

