University of Texas fraternity closes over hazing claims

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has been shut down following a university investigation into hazing allegations.

The investigation found that during the 2018-19 school year fraternity pledges were shot with air soft guns, forced to eat spicy soup made with ghost peppers and cat food. Officials said pledges competed in relay races where they would run back and forth between the chapter house and a nearby apartment building while chugging milk mixed with hand soap, laundry detergent or vinaigrette.

The chapter officially closed Tuesday. Fraternity CEO Mark E. Timmes said shuttering the chapter was the “only appropriate action.”

Fraternity officials say the students involved have been placed on disciplinary alumni status.

It’s the third hazing allegation in the chapter during the last eight years.

The Associated Press

