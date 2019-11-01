Loading articles...

UN says drafting new Syria constitution will begin Monday

The U.N says the 150-member committee selected to draw up a new constitution for Syria has agreed on a 45-member drafting body that will begin work on Monday.

U.N. special envoy Geir Pedersen is facilitating the Geneva meetings and said a “dignified and forward-looking” opening session Wednesday was followed by two days of meetings in which committee members were invited to offer ideas “on constitutional issues and suggestions for the drafting body.”

He told reporters late Friday that after 8 1/2 years of conflict in Syria, “there are deep differences, a lot of suspicion, and a lack of trust.”

But Pedersen said the fact that representatives from the government, opposition and civil society “have been sitting together, respecting each other, talking to each other … was quite impressive.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching James Snow Pkwy - watch out for a construction pylon in the left lane. Delays in the area. MTO on the way.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Good news, we gain an hour of sleep this weekend. Bad news, the sun will be setting at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday 😏
Latest Weather
Read more