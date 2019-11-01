Loading articles...

Trump to host World Champion Nationals to the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, third from left, arrive for Game 5 of the World Series baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Also pictured are Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., second from left, and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C, right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome the come-from-behind Washington Nationals baseball team who will celebrate their World Series victory Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series. They’re the first team to win every road game of a World Series that went the full seven games.

Trump attended part of Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington and was greeted with both cheers and boos. When the boos began as Trump’s image flashed on the ballpark’s giant video screen, the president seemed momentarily taken aback. He mouthed something to his wife, Melania Trump, while gamely trying to clap along.

But his smile froze and then faded as the boos continued and some in the crowd launched into a brief chant of “Lock him up,” a version of the phrase chanted against Hillary Clinton at dozens of Trump rallies during the 2016 campaign.

This story has been updated to correct second paragraph to Nationals as first team to win every road game in series that went full seven games.

The Associated Press


