Loading articles...

Trump taps cancer specialist from Texas hospital to run FDA

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is nominating a cancer specialist from Texas to lead the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Stephen Hahn heads the medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. If confirmed by the Senate, he would lead the FDA’s response to several high-profile health issues, including underage vaping and the prescription opioid epidemic.

The announcement came Friday from the White House.

The FDA has not had a permanent head since Trump’s first commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, stepped down in April.

Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB Eglinton from Gervais to Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Good news, we gain an hour of sleep this weekend. Bad news, the sun will be setting at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday 😏
Latest Weather
Read more