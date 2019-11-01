Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump stumping in Mississippi ahead of tough governor's race
by Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 1:11 am EDT
Brad Franklin, of Jackson, Miss., an African-American entrepreneur and rapper who recorded under the name Kamikaze, sits in the Fondren Park amphitheater and says he usually supports Democrats and will vote for Democratic gubernatorial nominee, current Attorney General Jim Hood, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. However, Franklin also says he's put off by Hood using one type of message for black audiences and another for "rural Mississippians." (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON, Miss. — President Donald Trump is travelling to Mississippi to try to shore up Republican support ahead of the state’s toughest governor’s race in nearly a generation.
Tuesday’s race features two established politicians competing for the open seat in the conservative Deep South state.
Trump will hold a rally in the northern Mississippi city of Tupelo on Friday evening to support Republican Tate Reeves, who is finishing his second term as lieutenant governor.
Reeves’ Democratic opponent, Jim Hood is serving his fourth term as attorney general and has been elected by wide margins in his previous races. He’s currently the only Democrat to hold statewide office.
Vice-President Mike Pence is set to appear in the state on Monday.
Hood has not invited national Democratic figures to Mississippi.