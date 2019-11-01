Loading articles...

Trump stumping in Mississippi ahead of tough governor's race

Brad Franklin, of Jackson, Miss., an African-American entrepreneur and rapper who recorded under the name Kamikaze, sits in the Fondren Park amphitheater and says he usually supports Democrats and will vote for Democratic gubernatorial nominee, current Attorney General Jim Hood, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. However, Franklin also says he's put off by Hood using one type of message for black audiences and another for "rural Mississippians." (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — President Donald Trump is travelling to Mississippi to try to shore up Republican support ahead of the state’s toughest governor’s race in nearly a generation.

Tuesday’s race features two established politicians competing for the open seat in the conservative Deep South state.

Trump will hold a rally in the northern Mississippi city of Tupelo on Friday evening to support Republican Tate Reeves, who is finishing his second term as lieutenant governor.

Reeves’ Democratic opponent, Jim Hood is serving his fourth term as attorney general and has been elected by wide margins in his previous races. He’s currently the only Democrat to hold statewide office.

Vice-President Mike Pence is set to appear in the state on Monday.

Hood has not invited national Democratic figures to Mississippi.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:36 PM
CLEAR - EB 401 east of the Allen in the collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 11:48 PM
WIND WARNING NOW ISSUED FOR TORONTO. EXPECT SOME BROKEN AND DOWN TREE LIMBS AND POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
Latest Weather
Read more