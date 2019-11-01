What's on this weekend: Time change, events, partial subway closure

The first thing to remember is that clocks fall back an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday — marking the shift from daylight saving time to standard time.

Now that you know that, below are some of the other things you need to know for the weekend — fun events and a partial Line 2 closure affecting three stations.

Events

A parade of pumpkins

Halloween does not end on Oct. 31. On Friday, all of those carved and illuminated pumpkins will put on a show at various parades across the city. Click here to locate one in your area. One of the more popular ones is the parade at Sorauren Park, which starts at 6 p.m. Candlelit pumpkins will be placed along and around the inside edge of the park. After the parade ends at 9 p.m., anyone who displayed their pumpkins can compost them in the city-provided green bins. All candles must be extinguished and removed from the pumpkins before they are placed in the bins.

Books for the book lover

If you are a collector or just in love with books, the Art Gallery on Ontario is the place to be this weekend for the Toronto Antiquarian Book Fair. The fair features books, maps, prints, manuscripts, early and limited editions of books, signed editions, and more. Entrance to the fair is free with AGO admission. There is something bookish for everyone at the fair, so make sure to stop by.

Warm up with soup

Temperatures are expected to plummet to single digits this weekend but you can warm up with some soup. On Sunday, the city’s top chefs and restaurants will be serving up bowls of comforting soup at Soupalicious Toronto. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. but the soup tasting continues until 4 p.m. Tickets to the soup fair includes the samplings.

Autumn flower show

‘Tis the season for chrysanthemums. The autumn flower will be in full bloom at Centennial Park Conservatory and the Allan Gardens Conservatory this weekend. The flower show at Centennial Park starts on Friday and runs until Nov. 25. The one at Allan Gardens runs until Nov. 11.

A climb for charity

This weekend, you can get your exercise and raise money for charity at the same time. The CN Tower Climb for United Way challenges participants to climb 1,776 steps and to “help communities rise from poverty to possibility.” Registration is required and each participant needs to raise a minimum amount to be eligible to make the climb. Click here for more information.

Transit

Partial Line 2 closure

This weekend, subways won’t be running between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations due to maintenance. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be running.