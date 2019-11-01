Loading articles...

Toronto sets Hallowe'en rainfall record

A soggy jack-o-lantern on a rainy Halloween. (Stock photo)

A Hallowe’en rainfall record has been set in the city.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said 18.8 millimetres of rain fell at Pearson Airport on Thursday.

“The record for rainfall for an October 31st was 16.2 (millimetres), actually set last year,” she explained.

“The difference though last year was that all the rain was in the morning and it ended by noon, so it really didn’t affect the trick-or-treaters.”

Gusty winds overnight are expected to die down throughout the day on Friday.

Taylor said it’s going to be a cool weekend, with highs ranging from five-to-eight degrees, and a few showers possible on Saturday.

