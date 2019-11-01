Loading articles...

Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life support

Bianca Smith, aunt of Hunter Straight-Smith, holds a photo of the three-year-old who was allegedly stabbed by his mother's ex-boyfriend on the weekend in Winnipeg as she sits outside the hospital in-between visits to the little boy who remains in a critical condition Thursday, October 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — A three-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times while he slept in his bed is to be taken off life support today.

Roxanne Moar says her nephew Hunter Haze Straight-Smith is to be removed from the machines keeping him alive this afternoon at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre.

There is to be a drumming circle outside the hospital and family say they are asking for people’s prayers.

The boy suffered severe brain damage during the attack on Wednesday.

Daniel Jensen, who is 33, has been charged with attempted murder.

Jensen was in an off-again-on-again relationship with the boy’s mother, and police believe the two got in an argument that escalated into violence.

Police allege Jensen then walked to the Winnipeg home where Hunter was sleeping and targeted the child.

 

The Canadian Press

