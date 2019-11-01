Loading articles...

Teen charged with offering $100,000 to kill school employee

HUDSON, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida teen offered $100,000 for someone to kill a staff member at his high school.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced during a news conference Friday that deputies arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Godfrey and charged him with solicitation to attempt murder.

Investigators say Godfrey offered the money to another student to kill a Fivay High School staff member. Deputies say Godfrey made the request through Instagram, and authorities were able to trace to account to Godfrey’s home.

The arresting deputy says Godfrey admitted to sending the messages but claimed he was joking.

Officials haven’t named the intended target.

Godfrey was being held at the county jail. Information about bond or an attorney wasn’t immediately available.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB Eglinton from Gervais to Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Good news, we gain an hour of sleep this weekend. Bad news, the sun will be setting at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday 😏
Latest Weather
Read more