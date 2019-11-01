Loading articles...

Slovenia police say 2 migrants drown crossing from Croatia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Police in Slovenia say two men — apparently migrants who were trying to reach Western Europe — have drowned in the river Kolpa on the border with Croatia.

Police in the southern town of Novo Mesto said Friday they have asked for help outside Slovenia in identifying the victims. They say an autopsy will be performed on the bodies that were recovered on Thursday from the river, which is called Kupa in Croatian.

They also say they have apprehended 20 migrants in the area in the past day. The migrants identified themselves as coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

Thousands of migrants fleeing war or poverty in their home countries take perilous journeys toward and through Europe, seeking a better future in the continent’s wealthy nations.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
WB Gardiner west of Parkside, the left lane is blocked by slow moving maintenance.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:36 AM
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back this weekend. I don’t let the time change bother me! At least I always tell m…
Latest Weather
Read more