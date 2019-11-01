Loading articles...

Sheriff: Halloween night 'multiple shooting' in N California

ORINDA, Calif. — A sheriff’s department in Northern California says it’s investigating a “multiple shooting” on Halloween night.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before midnight Thursday that it’s working with the Orinda police department on the investigation. Neither department has released details of the shooting.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TB showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.

The Associated Press

