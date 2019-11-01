Loading articles...

Senate leaders pan attorney general's local hire opinion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Leaders of the Alaska Senate majority and minority say Attorney General Kevin Clarkson is violating the state constitution by not defending a law that encourages construction firms to use Alaska workers on state contracts.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Senate President Cathy Giessel (GEE-sel) and Minority Leader Tom Begich in separate letters say Clarkson should be defending the law until it’s ruled on by a judge.

Clarkson says he took an oath to defend the U.S. and Alaska constitutions. He says local hire law violates those constitutions and it makes sense to stop enforcing it.

Alaska’s local-hire law at the time of its passage was believed to be in accordance with the law and has remained in force for 30 years.

A construction company challenged the law this year.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching York Mills, right lane and right shoulder blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:36 AM
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back this weekend. I don’t let the time change bother me! At least I always tell m…
Latest Weather
Read more