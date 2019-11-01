Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: RFK granddaughter died of drug overdose
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 10:41 am EDT
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Authorities have determined that Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, died of a drug overdose.
WCVB-TV reported Friday that a toxicology test found methadone, fluoxetine, norfluoxetine, diazepam, nordiazepam and alcohol in her system.
Fluoxetine is an antidepressant, and diazepam is used to treat anxiety and alcohol withdrawal symptoms.
Hill was found unresponsive at a home at the Kennedy compound on Cape Cod on Aug. 1. She was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.
Hill was scheduled to start her senior year at Boston College this fall.
She was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.
Hill had written frankly and publicly about her struggles with mental health and a suicide attempt while in high school.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}