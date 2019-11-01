Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police searching for RCMP firearm stolen from Toronto shopping mall
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 10:38 am EDT
Last Updated Nov 1, 2019 at 10:40 am EDT
Toronto police say they’re searching for an RCMP firearm that was stolen from a shopping mall Wednesday.
Police say the gun was inside a black satchel with a blue stripe, which was stolen at some point between 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. in Sherway Gardens.
They say there was a 9-mm gun engraved with a horse and rider inside the bag, as well as three ammunition magazines and a police radio.
The gun also has “GRC” and “RCMP” engraved on the right side.
Investigators are asking anyone who finds the bag not to remove the gun inside and to call 9-1-1.
Way to keep those guns off the streets officers, and now they have a police radio as well so they will know when they are being followed, bet there is gonna be a couple armed bank robberies soon. I highly recommend whichever cop lost this bag be given the harshest possible punishment they can, like a months suspension with full pay and benefits, as that is their harshest punishment after all.