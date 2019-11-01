Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pembina Pipeline reports $370 million profit in third quarter
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 1, 2019 7:47 am EDT
CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it earned $370 million in the third quarter for an increase from a year earlier despite lower revenue.
The Calgary-based pipeline company says the profit, which works out to 66 cents per share, was an increase from the $334 million or 60 cents per share it made in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue came in at $1.7 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30, down from $2.045 billion reported in the quarter a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of $314 million, or 60 cents per share, and revenue of $1.94 billion according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The company also boosted the low range of its earnings guidance for the year by $100 million to $2.95 billion before certain deductions, while the upper range remained at $3.05 billion.
In August, Pembina reached a deal to buy Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. and the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline system for $4.35 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 1, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:PPL)
The Canadian Press
