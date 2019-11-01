Loading articles...

Packers linebacker Smith ticketed for marijuana in vehicle

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was cited a month ago for possessing marijuana or synthetic marijuana, as well as speeding.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the citations stem from a Sept. 29 traffic stop while Smith and two other teammates were returning to Green Bay from a trip to Chicago.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the 27-year-old Smith was pulled over after deputies clocked him going 81 mph in a 60 mph construction zone.

No drugs were found on any of the players, but a search found three hollowed-out cigars filled with marijuana and a vaping cartridge inside a duffel back in the rear of the SUV. Smith was the only one cited.

Packers officials say they are aware of the situation and declined to comment further.

Smith’s first court appearance is scheduled Monday.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

The Associated Press

