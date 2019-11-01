Loading articles...

Ontario elementary school teachers to release results of strike vote

The headquarters of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario are seen in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

The union representing Ontario’s elementary school teachers says it plans to announce Friday morning whether or not its members are willing to go on strike.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has been holding strike votes across the province for the past several weeks as it tries to negotiate a new labour deal with the provincial government.

The union said it will release the results of those votes at a 10:30 a.m. news conference. Watch it live on this website.

The Progressive Conservative government has been in tense contract talks with all the province’s education workers, who have been without contracts since the end of August.

Last month it reached a deal with the Canadian Union of Public Employees hours before its members were to walk off the job.

Both the federation and the union representing public high school teachers have applied for conciliation in their ongoing talks with the province.

