Loading articles...

Nordic stock markets disrupted by technical problem

COPENHAGEN — Nasdaq Nordic, which owns most stock exchanges in the Nordic-Baltic region, says equity trading was closed for nearly two hours because of unspecified “connectivity issues.”

In a brief statement, Maarit Bystedt, a spokeswoman for Nasdaq Helsinki, says the problems affected equity markets in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, starting in mid-morning.

Bystedt said Friday that the markets restarted about two hours later. The exchange in Stockholm, which was scheduled for only a half day of trading, planned to add an hour of business.

No reason for the breakdown was given.

It did not affect the Oslo stock exchange, which is not part of Nasdaq Nordics.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
NB Dufferin at Finch, lanes are blocked with a collision. Jammed both EB and WB finch and NB Dufferin.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:08 AM
Radar picture as of 7:59am Nov1. Flurries are weakening, wind is diminishing. It’s a cold day though and a cold wee…
Latest Weather
Read more