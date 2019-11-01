Loading articles...

Nicaragua court convicts ex-student in New York killing

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2019 file photo, lawyer Eduardo Rubi, left, appears in court with his client Nicaraguan Orlando Tercero in Managua, Nicaragua. Moreno is accused of killing 22-year-old U.S. nursing student Haley Anderson in 2018. The court proceeding is taking place in Managua, Nicaragua, with a Nicaraguan prosecutor and a Nicaraguan judge applying that country’s law. Witnesses have been testifying from Binghamton via streaming video. (AP Photo/Oscar Duarte, File)

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — A Nicaraguan court has convicted a dual U.S.-Nicaraguan citizen of killing a nursing student in New York state after an unusual trial that saw many witnesses testifying by long distance video conference.

A prosecution official says Judge María Fabiola Betancourt reached the verdict Friday and says sentencing for Orlando Tercero will be held within days. Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell confirmed the conviction in a tweet. The maximum sentence in Nicaragua is 30 years.

The 23-year-old former Binghamton University student was found guilty of killing 22-year-old Haley Anderson on March 8, 2018. She was found strangled in his bed. Witnesses said the two had a romantic relationship but Tercero wanted a more serious relationship, according to trial testimony.

Anderson was from Westbury on Long Island.

Gabriela Selser, The Associated Press

